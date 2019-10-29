|
|
Margaret H. Rigney
Margaret H. Rigney, 93, passed away at Meridian Nursing and Rehab in Shrewsbury on October 27, 2019. She was born in Jersey City to the late Joseph and Margaret Elizabeth (Broschardt) Heussler and grew up in Oradell, NJ and attended Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood in the class of 1943.
She was a Middletown resident for 71 years, living in Shadow Lake Village for 33 of those years and enjoyed women's golf, bocce, bridge and dancing.
Margaret was a communicant of St. James RC church and a previous Grand Regent of the Catholic Daughters and a Rosary Alter Society member.
She was a lifetime Pioneer for Bell Labs in Holmdel and retired in 1985 after 25 years of dedication.
Marge loved to travel with her husband, Bill and she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, William J. Rigney (2011); her daughter in law, Judy Rigney (2019); her sister, Lorraine Beekman (2011) and her grandson, Douglas Dreher (2016).
She is survived by her son, William Rigney of West Chester, PA; her daughter, Barbara Dreher of Dayton, NJ; her grandchildren and their spouses: Kristen and Craig Cybor, Brian and Jessica Rigney and Michael Dreher as well as three great grandchildren: William and Helen Rigney and Jayden Dreher.
Visitation will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701 from 2-5PM on Sunday November 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. James RC Church in Red Bank on Monday November 4, 2019 at 10AM with interment at Mt. Olivet in Middletown to follow.
