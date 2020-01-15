Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Peggy" Henry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Peggy" Henry Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Henry

Long Branch - Margaret "Peggy" Henry, 72 of Long Branch, passed away Wednesday, January 15th surrounded by her family.

Peggy was a lifelong resident of Long Branch. She worked at Earle Naval Base then at Fort Monmouth where she retired as a Budget Analyst.

Peggy could always be found down by the water reading on her Kindle. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, playing on the slot machines and lunching at the Sitting Duck. Her true joy was her son, Raymond.

Peggy was predeceased by her husband Raymond W.; her sister Mary Ann Bott and her parents Frank & Marguerite Giambrone. Surviving is her son Raymond W. Henry, II and his fiancée Rachael Brunner; her brother & sister-in-law Frank & Betty Ann Giambrone; her sisters Vivian Elliott and Leona Coville and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation Saturday January 18th 2:00 - 5:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Entombment will be private. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Peggy's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
Download Now