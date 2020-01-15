|
Margaret "Peggy" Henry
Long Branch - Margaret "Peggy" Henry, 72 of Long Branch, passed away Wednesday, January 15th surrounded by her family.
Peggy was a lifelong resident of Long Branch. She worked at Earle Naval Base then at Fort Monmouth where she retired as a Budget Analyst.
Peggy could always be found down by the water reading on her Kindle. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, playing on the slot machines and lunching at the Sitting Duck. Her true joy was her son, Raymond.
Peggy was predeceased by her husband Raymond W.; her sister Mary Ann Bott and her parents Frank & Marguerite Giambrone. Surviving is her son Raymond W. Henry, II and his fiancée Rachael Brunner; her brother & sister-in-law Frank & Betty Ann Giambrone; her sisters Vivian Elliott and Leona Coville and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation Saturday January 18th 2:00 - 5:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Entombment will be private. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Peggy's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020