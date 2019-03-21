Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Catherine's Church
110 Bray Ave.
N.Middletown, NJ
Toms River - Margaret I. Brady, 87, of Toms River, NJ, died on March 19, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., N.Middletown. Burial will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover, NJ.For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 21, 2019
Download Now