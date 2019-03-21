|
Margaret I. Brady
Toms River - Margaret I. Brady, 87, of Toms River, NJ, died on March 19, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., N.Middletown. Burial will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover, NJ.For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 21, 2019