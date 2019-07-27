Services
Margaret J. "Peggy" Connahan

Belmar and formerly of Jersey City - Margaret J. " Peggy " ( nee Quinn ) Connahan, 61, of Belmar, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, surrounded by the love of her family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Peggy was born in Jersey City, and was a lifelong resident, before moving to Belmar nine years ago. She was a Parishioner of St. Aloysius Parish, Jersey City and more recently of St. Rose Parish, Belmar. She was a social member of the Knights of Columbus, Paulus Hook Council #475, Jersey City. She and her late husband enjoyed traveling.

Peggy was "everybody's Aunt" and will be sorely missed by all of her large extended family.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Marie (nee Olson) Quinn and her husband Kevin Connahan in June of 2015.

Peggy is survived by her siblings, Patricia Kaba of Parlin, Virginia Laamanen and husband Edward of Jackson, and Eileen Kolody of Freehold Twp, Kevin Quinn and wife Patricia of Neptune. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Highway 35, Wall and Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:00am until, the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30am in St. Rose Church, 603 7th Ave, Belmar. Cremation will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's memory are requested to , 2310 Hwy. 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736.

For directions and condolences, please visit www.OBrienFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 27, 2019
