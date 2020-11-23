1/1
Margaret J. Norcross
Margaret J. Norcross

Brick - Margaret J. Norcross, 85 of Brick passed away on Sunday November 22, peacefully at home. Margaret was born and lifelong resident of New Jersey. She was a member of United Methodist Church, Spring Lake Heights, NJ. Margaret was an active member of the Spring Lake Heights Fire Department Ind. Fire Co# 1 Ladies Auxiliary for 44 years, holding the office of president and vice president. Margaret was well love and always thought of her family and others first.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband George R Norcross, Sr., her son George Norcross, Jr., her daughter Carol Lofmark, parents Howard and Hazel Dunfee and 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her daughters Rhonda Lee Jobes and her husband James, and Wendy Sue Husted and her husband Lawrence. Margaret was also the cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday November 27, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A funeral service will begin at 6:30 pm. Burial will be private. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
