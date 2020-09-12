Margaret J. Sullivan



Forked River - Margaret June Sullivan (nee Cullinane), 95, of Forked River passed away peacefully at her home on September 11, 2020. Margaret was born in Elizabeth and formerly of Dumont before moving to Forked River in 1980. She was World War II Veteran in the Medical Corp branch of the U.S Army and communicant of St. Pius X RC Church, Forked River. Margaret was a member of the American Legion Post #517, Lacey Seniors and Lacey AARP.



Mrs. Sullivan was predeceased by her husband, John of 56 years in 2003 whom she had met at Camp Edwards, MA while they were both serving in the U.S. Army. She was also predeceased by her brother, Joseph and her sister, Mary. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Freer (Raymond) and Lynn Mallon, son John, grandchildren Lisa Mandara (Bill), Christine McGarry (James), Travis Bailey (Stefanie), Shannon Spafford (Rich) and Alex Mallon (Melissa) along with 7 great-grandchildren Brett, Joey, Jordan, Christopher John, Matthew, Teagan and Preston.



Arrangements and private cremation are under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store