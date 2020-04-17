Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Margaret J.g. Mura


1931 - 2020
Margaret J.g. Mura Obituary
Margaret J.G. Mura

Brick Township - Margaret Gogan Mura, 89, known as Peggy by those who loved her, died peacefully on April 15, 2020 at Shorrock Gardens Care Center in Brick, NJ. She was born on February 13, 1931 in Newark NJ, the daughter of James and Florence (Judge) Gogan. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert J. Gogan. Peggy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth J. and Pimonphan Anan-uea Mura, her sons Michael A. Mura, and Mark G. Mura, her daughter, Mary Lou Pederson, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law Lillian Gogan.

Peggy spent many years living in Clifton, NJ, before moving to Spring Lake Heights in 1970 and eventually settling in Brick Twp. in 1988.

During her years in Clifton, she was a parishioner of St. Phillip the Apostle Church and a member of Catholic Charities. She selflessly worked to help many in need in Clifton and the surrounding communities.

Peggy returned to school after her children were grown and received a Master of Arts in Psychology from Kean University in 1986. After graduating Summa cum Laude, she embarked on a new career in the field she loved working as a counselor with the Superior Court of Ocean County Preventative Dispute Resolution Program. She also spent many years working for Kimball Medical Center's Psychiatric Emergency Services, and as a counselor for the Ocean County Department of Corrections before retiring.

Peggy was a proud member of Mensa. She loved reading, classical music and the arts. She was an avid bowler, loved visiting Atlantic City, traveling and spending time with friends and family. She was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and the world's greatest NY Yankees fan! She will be missed.

In the interest of all during this time a memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township.

To offer condolences to the Mura family please visit.www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
