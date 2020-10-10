1/
Margaret Joan Blake
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Joan Blake

West Long Branch - Margaret Joan Blake passed away on October 7, 2020. Joan was born in New York, lived in Fair Haven, NJ most of her adult life and then moved to West Long Branch.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Hugh. She is survived by her 2 sons, William and his wife Leslie and James and his wife Jill. She has 4 grandchildren, Justin, Samantha, Maggie and Jeffrey and her new great grandson, Benjamin.

She started work at Fair Haven Sickles School then went to RFH High School as an Aide. She loved her time with students in the Halls, Cafeteria and Library, where she was affectionately known as "Mrs. B." She also enjoyed supporting the Fair Haven Fire Dept during fair time alongside her friends and husband Hugh. She enjoyed spending summers at Sandy Hook beach. Joan was a member of the Church of the Nativity, Sand Pipers and had her own group of Seniors who met at the Mall weekly. She loved yard work and gardening. She will always be remembered for her great sense of humor and always caring for other peoples' needs before her own. She will also be remembered as being a sweet kind soul looking to help others. Joan was a Loyal NY Yankees fan and loved her Barnacle Bills' cheddar burgers, glass of wine and Rooney's hot dogs.

Services were private. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her name to St. Jude's Hospital and the American Heart Assoc. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved