Margaret Joan Blake
West Long Branch - Margaret Joan Blake passed away on October 7, 2020. Joan was born in New York, lived in Fair Haven, NJ most of her adult life and then moved to West Long Branch.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Hugh. She is survived by her 2 sons, William and his wife Leslie and James and his wife Jill. She has 4 grandchildren, Justin, Samantha, Maggie and Jeffrey and her new great grandson, Benjamin.
She started work at Fair Haven Sickles School then went to RFH High School as an Aide. She loved her time with students in the Halls, Cafeteria and Library, where she was affectionately known as "Mrs. B." She also enjoyed supporting the Fair Haven Fire Dept during fair time alongside her friends and husband Hugh. She enjoyed spending summers at Sandy Hook beach. Joan was a member of the Church of the Nativity, Sand Pipers and had her own group of Seniors who met at the Mall weekly. She loved yard work and gardening. She will always be remembered for her great sense of humor and always caring for other peoples' needs before her own. She will also be remembered as being a sweet kind soul looking to help others. Joan was a Loyal NY Yankees fan and loved her Barnacle Bills' cheddar burgers, glass of wine and Rooney's hot dogs.
Services were private. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her name to St. Jude's Hospital and the American Heart Assoc.
Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.