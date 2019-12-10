|
|
Margaret Joann Reynolds
Red Bank - Margaret Joann Reynolds (nee Owens) 86, of the Atrium at Navesink Harbor in Red Bank, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday morning December 9, 2019. Peggy was born in 1933 on February 2nd (the Feast of the Presentation, a.k.a. Ground Hog Day) in New Castle, PA the only daughter of the late Edward James Owens and Wilna May Owens (nee Adams).
She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Jay Howard Reynolds of also of Red Bank and originally of New Castle, whom she married on May 28, 1955; two sons, Dale Loy Reynolds of New York, NY, and Bryan Alan Reynolds, of East Hanover, NJ; three granddaughters, Hayley Kathryn Vislocky (John) of John's Island, SC, Kelsey Anne Peltzer (Colton) of Oceanside, CA, and Joanna May Reynolds of New York; one great granddaughter, Fiona Claire Vislocky; and one brother, Darrell Lee Owens of New Castle, PA.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward George Owens, Albert James Owens, and William Robert Owens.
Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM on Saturday December 14 at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank with the funeral service at 2:30 PM conducted by The Reverend Theresa Swenson of Tower Hill Church, followed by a reception at the Atrium at 3:30 PM. Visitation will also be held in New Castle, PA at the R. Cunningham Funeral Home at 2429 Wilmington Road from 6 PM to 8 PM on Monday December 16, followed by interment at 10 AM on Tuesday December 17 at Graceland Cemetery, Garden of the Pines, in New Castle.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Red Bank at 255 Harding Road, Red Bank NJ, 07701 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601, or .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019