Margaret Johnson
Laurence Harbor - Margaret Johnson, 61 resided in Keyport most of her life before moving to Laurence Harbor 3 years ago passed away on December 23, 2019 in Holmdel, NJ.
She was born on July 9, 1958 to Harry and Elizabeth Johnson in Newark, NJ. Margaret Johnson was one of a kind and those who knew her loved her. She was known as the "neighborhood mom" and always took care of those around her regardless of who they were and where they came from. She was truly a selfless person. Margaret also loved to cook especially for those she loved. Spending time with friends and family was top on her priority list. Her memory will continue to live on with all who knew her.She will be missed by many.
Margaret is survived by her life long spouse, Angel Arroyo Jr; her daughters Natasha, Elysia, Stephanie, and her son Michael and wife Alexia Arroyo; her siblings Eliza Johnson-Talamo, Peter, Christopher, David, Jules, Johnathan, Michael, and Jason Johnson also her eight grandchildren, Vincent, Lexie and Nicholas Laurino, Kierstan Lyons, Jordan and R.J. Nieves, Bryson Cattouse, and Ella Arroyo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers; Harry, Joseph, Adam, Greg, and Jeffrey Johnson; and sister, Eve Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30th, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Waitt Funeral Home.
Cremation will take place privately
Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019