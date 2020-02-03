Services
Harmon Funeral Home
571 Forest Ave
Staten Island, NY 10310
(718) 442-5056
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harmon Funeral Home
571 Forest Ave
Staten Island, NY 10310
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harmon Funeral Home
571 Forest Ave
Staten Island, NY 10310
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McCrindle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. McCrindle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret L. McCrindle Obituary
Margaret L. McCrindle

Holmdel - Margaret L. McCrindle, 98, Holmdel, N.J. (former S.I. resident), passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Margaret resided in Westerleigh for more than 70 years and was a longtime, faithful participant in the Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church parish community.

She graduated from Curtis H.S. in 1940 and from the W.R. Grace Institute of Business, NYC. She was first employed as a classifier for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Manhattan until she began raising her family. She returned to business in 1968 and managed the medical office of Dr. Francis J. Corgan- a Urology Group- until his retirement in 1997. Dr. Joseph Motta took over the practice and Margaret continued to manage the Urology Group of multi physicians until her retirement at the age of 83 after 35 years in her position.

Margaret was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, John P. McCrindle, in 2001. She is survived by four daughters: Susan Turi, Connecticut; Diane Alfieri, SINY, Irene Duffy, SINY and

Deborah Sbarra, Aberdeen, N.J. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday February 4 at the Harmon Funeral Home 571 Forest Avenue S.I.

From 2 -4 & 7 - 9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday February 5 11am at Blessed Sacrament RC Church. Interment to follow at The Cemetery of The Resurrection S.I., N.Y.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harmon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -