Margaret L. McCrindle
Holmdel - Margaret L. McCrindle, 98, Holmdel, N.J. (former S.I. resident), passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Margaret resided in Westerleigh for more than 70 years and was a longtime, faithful participant in the Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church parish community.
She graduated from Curtis H.S. in 1940 and from the W.R. Grace Institute of Business, NYC. She was first employed as a classifier for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Manhattan until she began raising her family. She returned to business in 1968 and managed the medical office of Dr. Francis J. Corgan- a Urology Group- until his retirement in 1997. Dr. Joseph Motta took over the practice and Margaret continued to manage the Urology Group of multi physicians until her retirement at the age of 83 after 35 years in her position.
Margaret was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, John P. McCrindle, in 2001. She is survived by four daughters: Susan Turi, Connecticut; Diane Alfieri, SINY, Irene Duffy, SINY and
Deborah Sbarra, Aberdeen, N.J. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday February 4 at the Harmon Funeral Home 571 Forest Avenue S.I.
From 2 -4 & 7 - 9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday February 5 11am at Blessed Sacrament RC Church. Interment to follow at The Cemetery of The Resurrection S.I., N.Y.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020