Margaret "Peggy" Lahr
1936 - 2020
Margaret "Peggy" Lahr

Manasquan - Margaret "Peggy" Lahr, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home. Peggy was born on May 27, 1936 in Renvyle, Co. Galway, Ireland to Joseph and Catherine (Heanue) Ribbon.

She immigrated to the USA in 1954, settling in New York City and worked from 1955 to 1991 for the Equitable Insurance Company in the city.

Peggy met the love of her life, James (Jimmy) Lahr of Hoboken at the Jersey Shore in 1969. They married in 1973, lived in Little Ferry for many years before moving to Wall in 1991.

Peggy moved to Manasquan in 2003. She was a daily communicant of St. Denis RC Church and was an active member of the Senior Club and Altar Rosary Society. She loved her coffee at Dunkin Donuts after Mass.

Peggy also enjoyed her frequent calls and visits from Liz and Maryann Koppell (Jimmy's nieces) who never missed her birthday.

Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Jimmy, in 2003; and by her sister, Mary Galvin of Spring Lake Heights, in 2017.

She is survived by her sisters, Julia Rowland and Barbara Ribbon of London, England, Kathleen O'Donnell of Co. Donegal, Ireland, Bridget Hart of Wall, and her brother, Joseph Ribbon of Renvyle, Co. Galway, Ireland.

Peggy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and most especially John Galvin, Joseph Galvin, and Kathy Galvin who took such special care of her in the last 5 years. Also, many thanks to Kay, her care giver, for all the support and care over the years.

A Memorial Mass at St. Denis RC Church will take place at a later date. Burial of her cremated remains will take place privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
