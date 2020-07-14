Margaret Lou Potter



Margaret Lou Potter, maiden name "Horner", known by many as "Margilu" recognized by grandchildren as "Grandma Lou" Passed away peacefully at her home with family and pets by her side. Born in 1931 and gone in 2020 tells you she had a long great life! She leaves behind her children, Leonard Paul Potter Jr., his wife Margaret Potter, and their two children, Taylor Ann Potter and Jason Potter. Blair Van Potter Sr., his wife Missy Potter and their three children, Brittany Lee Potter, Blair Van Potter Jr., and Blake Potter. Stephanie Potter and her two children Cody Patrick Gaudlip, and McKenzie Rae Gaudlip.



Margaret was a lifelong resident of Ocean County New Jersey. She loved this community and served as the Chairwoman of the Ocean County Planning Board for many years prior to retirement. Anyone who knew her recognized her amazing artistic talents with Watercolor which led her to become a member of the Ocean County Artist Guild where she taught watercolor lessons. Margaret formed many clubs; The Bridge Club and Water Color class were among her favorites. She was an advocate for preserving the environment for the endangered Tree Frogs in her neighborhood and helped stop the building and desecration of the forest, powerlines and wet lands near her home. She worked in Ocean County and held many positions within the County. She helped develop and launch some of HUDS first programs for Ocean County. Her love for the community brought her to become a member of the Ocean County Country Club as well as the Republican Party which she served for many years. She supported her late Husband, Leonard Paul Potter Sr.'s political run to take and hold the seat as Ocean county Tax Assessor. He passed away in 1979. Margaret went on to make many more friends before meeting a special man named John MacFarlane. They met at their 50th High School Reunion and discovered that they secretly always wanted to date each other. They brought a lot of joy and happiness to the next chapter of their lives traveling cross country in their RV. She enjoyed her retirement with her family and John. He was a wonderful addition to our family and the grandchildren knew him as Grandpa John. Sadly we will miss those days when we would gather and hold family parties and celebrations. Now, her time has come and gone. We finally are able to hold a Memorial service and gathering of friends and family. Please join us!



Margaret will be laid to rest July, 18th, 2020 at 11:00 AM.



Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Rd. Toms River, N.J.08753



Reception immediately following the Memorial Service: 12:30 PM



Clarion Hotel and Conference Center.



815 Rte. 37 East Toms River N.J.08753









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store