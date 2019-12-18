Services
Hoffman Funeral Home
415 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-2454
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Broad St
Red Bank, NJ
Margaret "Peggy" Lussier

Shrewsbury - Margaret "Peggy" Lussier, 88 of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Brandywine Senior Living at the Sycamore, Shrewsbury. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA she lived in New Jersey and Florida. Her greatest joy was her love of God and Family. She was a communicant of St. James R.C. Church, Red Bank and St. Joseph R.C. Church, Port Charlotte, FL.

She was predeceased by her husband Georges Lussier. Surviving are her children, Georges Lussier, David Lussier, Paul Lussier, Robert Lussier, Colette Halsey, Jeanne Woolley and five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to , would be greatly appreciated.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10: 00 am on July 25, 2020 at St. James Church, Broad St., Red Bank. Interment will be private. A Celebration of her life will be held 1:00pm at 56 Roosevelt Circle West, Red Bank, NJ. Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch was entrusted with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.Hoffmanfuneral.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
