Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Margaret Badami
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic’s RC Church
Brick, IL
Margaret M. "Peggy" (Looney) Badami

Margaret M. "Peggy" (Looney) Badami Obituary
Margaret M. "Peggy" (Looney) Badami

Brick - Margaret M. "Peggy" (Looney) Badami, 79, of Brick, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick surrounded by her loving family.

Peggy was born and raised in New York City, NY. She lived in West New York, NJ, Silver Spring, MD and Clifton, NJ before moving to Brick with her family in 1970. She was employed for many years as Customer Representative with US Life Insurance in Neptune, NJ. She was a parishioner of St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick. Peggy was an avid Mahjong player and loved to sew, but most of all she loved her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Frederick J. Badami; her son, Michael and his wife, Keri of Toms River; her daughter, Pamela Badami and her husband, Ted Brooks of Miami, FL; her brother, Daniel Looney of Lakewood; her sister Catherine Hunold of Lakewood; three grandchildren, Brianna, Joseph and Olivia; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service and celebration of Peggy's life will be held on Monday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, 10:00 AM at St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick. Interment will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her honor to the Jersey Shore Animal Center in Brick that she loved so much - 185 Brick Blvd, Brick Township, NJ 08723.

www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
