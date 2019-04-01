Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Huyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. "Peggy" Huyler


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret M. "Peggy" Huyler Obituary
Margaret M. "Peggy" Huyler

Freehold - Margaret M. "Peggy" Huyler, 91 of Freehold, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born in New York City, she lived in Manalapan and Silvermead prior to moving to Freehold.

She was employed in the administrative and retail departments at Abraham & Strauss department store, Eatontown.

She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Huyler, Sr. in 1988, her son, Thomas Huyler in 2013, and her sister, Grace Murray.

Surviving are two sons, Edward J. Huyler, Jr. and Daniel J. Huyler; two daughters, Mary E. Weston and Susan M. Huyler; a brother, Jack Prior; two sisters, Patricia Coleman and Marianne D'Amico; ten grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Freehold. Interment will follow at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now