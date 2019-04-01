|
|
Margaret M. "Peggy" Huyler
Freehold - Margaret M. "Peggy" Huyler, 91 of Freehold, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born in New York City, she lived in Manalapan and Silvermead prior to moving to Freehold.
She was employed in the administrative and retail departments at Abraham & Strauss department store, Eatontown.
She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Huyler, Sr. in 1988, her son, Thomas Huyler in 2013, and her sister, Grace Murray.
Surviving are two sons, Edward J. Huyler, Jr. and Daniel J. Huyler; two daughters, Mary E. Weston and Susan M. Huyler; a brother, Jack Prior; two sisters, Patricia Coleman and Marianne D'Amico; ten grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Freehold. Interment will follow at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2019