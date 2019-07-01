|
|
Margaret M. Kelly
Brick - Margaret M. Kelly, 89 of Brick passed away Thursday June 27, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family
She was born in Hartford, Conn., she was raised in Brooklyn, NY. After marrying the love of her life John she relocated to Queens. In 1995 they settled in the Greenbriar Community in Brick.
Margaret was a Pediatric Nurse for many years in New York. She was a communicant of St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick where she was very active in the parish. She was also an avid golfer and very active in the Greenbriar Community
She was predeceased by her husband John J. Kelly in 2015; and her three brothers Timothy, William and John Donovan. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday July 4, 2019 from 10:00 am-2:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A funeral mass will be held Friday 10:00 AM at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick. Burial will follow at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to the St. Vincent DePaul Society would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 1, 2019