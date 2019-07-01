Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
For more information about
Margaret Kelly
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Kelly Obituary
Margaret M. Kelly

Brick - Margaret M. Kelly, 89 of Brick passed away Thursday June 27, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family

She was born in Hartford, Conn., she was raised in Brooklyn, NY. After marrying the love of her life John she relocated to Queens. In 1995 they settled in the Greenbriar Community in Brick.

Margaret was a Pediatric Nurse for many years in New York. She was a communicant of St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick where she was very active in the parish. She was also an avid golfer and very active in the Greenbriar Community

She was predeceased by her husband John J. Kelly in 2015; and her three brothers Timothy, William and John Donovan. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday July 4, 2019 from 10:00 am-2:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A funeral mass will be held Friday 10:00 AM at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick. Burial will follow at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to the St. Vincent DePaul Society would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now