|
|
Margaret M. Nodes
Manchester - Margaret M. Nodes, age 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 13, 2020, Aristacare at Manchester, NJ. Born and raised in Jersey City. She attended Saint Boniface Elementary School and graduated from Ferris High School. Margaret worked for the Hudson Paper Co. in Jersey City and later moved to Rahway. She lived in Rahway for over 40 years and attended Saint Marks Church in Rahway. Margaret later moved to Manchester to live with her son and daughter in-law.
Margaret was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She always had a wonderful smile and was always willing to help family and friends.
Margaret loved to take long walks, had a great fondness for music and enjoyed singing, dancing and the Jersey Shore.
Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband Kenneth Nodes, her parents Bertha and Carl Negrey, her sisters Elsie Quatkemeyer, Nellie Daly and her brother George Negrey.
Margaret is survived by her son & daughter in law, James and Linda Marquis of Manchester, her grandchildren Lisa Bonnin of Orlando, FL, Diane Brennan of Manasquan and James and Renae Marquis of Winter Springs, FL. Seven great grandchildren; Brittney & Dylan Bonnin, Michael, Riley & Bridget Brennan, Hunter & Gavin Marquis.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margaret's memory to St Jude Childrens Research Hospital.
Services will be private and arrangements made by Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Manchester, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020