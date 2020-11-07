Margaret M. Weber



Manalapan Township - Margaret M. Weber, 93, of Manalapan Township passed away at her home on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born in Manalapan Township and was a lifelong resident.



Mrs. Weber was a sheriff's officer in the jury room at the Monmouth County Court House, Freehold before her retirement.



Her husband, George Weber, died in 2015 and a daughter, Laurie Faccone, died in 2001.



Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law Lawrence and Sally Weber, Freehold; four daughters, Peggy Hernandez and husband Frank, East Windsor Township; Judith Pierce, Manalapan Township, Nancy Bunt and husband David, Chesapeake, Virginia, and Jeanne Weber and her partner Gregory Svanda, Bordentown; her grandchildren, William and George Teeple, Frank Hernandez, Julie Weber Merrill, Andrew and Jae Bunt, and Christopher Weber; and eight great grandchildren.



The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by funeral services at 12:30 p.m. The interment will follow at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation to the Battleground Historical Society, PO Box 61, Tennent, NJ 07763 would be appreciated.









