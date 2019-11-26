Services
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
Following Services
1:30 PM
Bayville - Margaret MacLallen, 71, of Bayville passed away on November 23, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in New York City, NY she was raised in Bergenfield, NJ before settling to Bayville 41 years ago. She was employed as a nurse at Ocean Medical Center in Brick for over 30 years before retiring. She was a dedicated, hard worker who enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family and friends.

Mrs. MacLallen is predeceased by her husband Robert MacLallen in 2014. Surviving are her 3 children, James MacLallen and his wife Michele, Catherine MacLallen and Sarah Lerche and her husband Timothy; 7 grandchildren, Shea, Nathaniel, Gabriel, Julia, Elijah, William and Samuel; 4 siblings Loretta Sheehan, James Burke, William Burke and Michael Burke and his wife Cathy; Also surviving are many extended family, friends and neighbors.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 2pm - 4pm & 7pm - 9pm at Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd. Bayville, NJ 08721. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 9:30am in the funeral home before leaving to celebrate an 11am Funeral Mass at Saint Barnabas Church in Bayville. Burial will immediately follow at B.G.W.C.D. Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown at 1:30pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
