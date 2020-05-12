Margaret MacVeagh Schweers
Everybody who knew "Ganny" loved her. Margaret MacVeagh Schweers (Peg/Ganny) was born in Bayonne, NJ on March 1, 1927. At ten years of age, she and her family moved to Red Bank where she would live the rest of her life. She attended St. James Grammar school, Red Bank Catholic High School (Class of 1945) and Georgian Court College. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. James Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank where she would ultimately meet, fall in love with and marry her sweetheart, the late Thomas B Schweers Sr. in 1954.
Peg was a warm, outgoing person who would light up the room with her contagious smile. She and her husband were involved in many school and community related affairs during her life. Her benevolence extended to many charitable organizations and people she cared for. She was the consummate caring mother and daughter who was selflessly absorbed with the wellbeing of her entire family. She had a personal touch that cannot be replicated. She made everyone feel welcome and loved by giving you her undivided attention. She made each one of her six children, eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren feel as if they were her favorite; everyone loved 'Ganny'. She enjoyed a good time with family and dear friends and made many lifelong relationships. She loved a day at the beach with a good book, a day at the races, gardening and shopping. She enjoyed many happy days with family and friends at the Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club throughout the years. She had a passion for decorating and an artistic streak as well, having played the lead role of The Countess Maritzah in her Senior year at RBC.
Peg passed away on May 10, 2020 at Riverview Hospital following a courageous battle with Covid-19. She was predeceased by her loving parents, her beloved brother Jack, countless aunts and uncles, grandchild Breslin and her husband Tom who passed in 2004. Surviving are her six children and spouses, Peggy Schweers Robinson and her husband John of Red Bank, Deborah of Red Bank, Tom of Red Bank, Greg and his wife Sonia of Little Silver, Brian and his wife Joyce of Shrewsbury, Vikki Schweers Franco and her husband Joe of Ridgewood; eleven grandchildren, Andrew Robinson, Courtney Robinson Setaro and her husband Anthony, Brooks Robinson and his wife Alyssa and Drs. Lindsay Robinson Williams and her husband Tommy; Amanda, Mason, Breton and Sofia Schweers, Skylar, Ashley and Hailey Franco; three great-grandchildren, Weston, Delaney and Aidan, and a baby girl coming in July. She is survived by nephew Jack, niece Jill and their respective families.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no formal services at this time but the family plans a Memorial Mass to be celebrated in her honor at a future date. A Christian burial will occur with family at Mt. Olivet cemetery in Middletown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a charitable donation be made, in memory of Peg, to a charity of your choice.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020.