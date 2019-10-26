Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Resources
Long Branch - Margaret Mary Desmond-Crupi (Maggi), 76 of Long Branch passed away on October 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Born in Jersey City, she relocated to Long Branch where she would live for the next 50 years. Maggi went on to graduate from Brookdale Community College and became a registered nurse.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and George Desmond, her sister, Gail Hefferan, her son, John D. Peduto, and her ex-husband, James J. Crupi. Surviving is her ex-husband John M. Peduto, her twin brothers, Robert and Gerard Desmond, her daughters and a son-in-law, Suzanne and Lawrence Dilione and Peggy Jo Peduto; her grandchildren, Lawrence and Margeaux Dilione, Anthony John Gagliardi, and Sawyer and Skylar Peduto.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Long Branch for friends and family on Sunday, November 3, 2019. For more information email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visiting Nurses Association Foundation, 23 Main Street, Suite D-1, Holmdel, NJ 07733. For a complete obituary and to send letters of condolences, please visit www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
