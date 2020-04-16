|
|
Margaret Mary King Shields
Lakewood - Margaret Mary King Shields, 92 of Lakewood and formerly of Lincroft, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15th.
Margaret was born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Joseph King and Martha Cassidy King. She was educated as a registered nurse, Marge was a Eucharistic Minister and an active member in the Rosary Alter Society. She enjoyed traveling, teaching water aerobics, playing bocce, and walking her dog Princess. She was an excellent baker and her apple pie will be missed.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years, Robert (1995) and her only sister Regina (2019).
Margaret is survived by 5 sons; Robert/Kathleen, John/Allison, Joe/Maria, James/Ellen, Edward/Jean and 2 daughters; Maureen/Darrel, Ann/Bob, 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
All services are private and under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank. A memorial Mass will be planned for a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a gift in Margaret's memory be made to the Rosary Alter Society of St. Mary of the Lake, 43 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701
Please visit Margaret's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020