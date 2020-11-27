1/1
Margaret Mary Lynch
Margaret Mary Lynch

Whiting - Margaret Mary (McGrady) Lynch, 85 of Whiting, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born and raised in Irvington. Formerly residing in Toms River and Seaside Park. She worked for many years as a bank teller. She loved to travel and had a lifelong love of the beach, but she enjoyed her family most of all and was a devoted mother, grandmother & great grandmother. Margaret is predeceased by her husband Eugene P. Lynch, Sr. and her parents William & Margaret McGrady and her brothers Joseph, William, Jack & Edward McGrady and her sisters Anna Heller & Mary Jane Strong. She is survived by her loving children; Eugene P. Lynch Jr. and his wife Donna, Noreen Lynch Phillips and her husband Michael, Margaret Lynch, Martin Lynch and his wife Karen, 14 adored grandchildren, Margaret, Carly, Crystle, Ailene, Cara, Kimberly, Shannon, Noreen, Mary Kate, Sean, Connor, Emily, Jack, Caitlin and 15 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. A private mass will be held at St. John's Roman Catholic Church and Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
