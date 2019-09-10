|
Margaret Mary Whitehouse
Vincentown - Margaret Mary "Mimi" Whitehouse, of Vincentown, NJ died June 15, 2019, in Philadelphia, PA.
A Celebration of her life will be held in Mimi's honor starting at 1 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019, in the Village of Vincentown at her longtime home at 86 Main Street. We will be accepting visitors until 8 pm. In lieu of flowers please make all donations to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America. And please bring all your favorite stories and laughter to honor Mimi's lively spirit. For the complete obituary please visit :
laceymemorial.com.
Lacey Memorial Home, Forked River, NJ is in charge oi arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 10, 2019