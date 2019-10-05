|
|
Margaret Morin
Middletown - Margaret Scott Morin passed away at the age of 68 on October 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 19, 1951 to Arthur and Margaret (Patterson) Scott. Margaret, also known as Peggy to her close friends and family, was a devoted wife, caring for her husband for over fourteen years during his battle with cancer. She was also a loving mother, supporting her children unconditionally in everything they did.
Margaret's passion in life was teaching. She taught for over forty years at River Plaza Elementary School in Middletown and was well known for going above and beyond for her students. She loved creating special projects, such as the annual Dr. Seuss Day, and worked tirelessly to spark a love of learning in all of her students. Margaret, known as Mrs. Morin to her students, supported them not only in the classroom, but in their extracurricular activities as well, often attending games, talent shows, plays, and other special events.
Margaret's laugh was contagious and her smile lit up any room. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Thomas Morin; her father Arthur Scott; and her brother Charles Scott. She is survived by her son Thomas Morin Jr.; her daughter Ashley Morin; her mother Margaret Scott; her siblings Arthur Scott, Mary McCauley, and Barbara Blume; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, October 6th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ 07748. A funeral mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church, Red Bank, NJ at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 7th.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory can be made to the Francis Foundation (8 Bryce Road, Holmdel, New Jersey 07733), an organization committed to helping children battling cancer. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 5, 2019