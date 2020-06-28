Margaret O'Gorman
Point Pleasant - Margaret 'Peggy' O'Gorman nee Smith, 92, passed away from natural causes on June 23, 2020. Formerly of Maywood before moving to Brick NJ. She is predeceased by her husband, James O'Gorman, who she was married to for 55 years before his passing in 2008. Surviving children and their spouses are: Daughters, Debbie and John Damato of Union, NJ. Denise and Kevin Riley of Point Pleasant, NJ. Sons Dennis and Dympna O'Gorman of Middletown, NY. Jimmy and Maureen O'Gorman of Maywood, NJ. Steve and Kathy O'Gorman of Point Pleasant NJ. Grandchildren John, Shannon and Danny, Bronwyn, Glynnis, Matthew & Rebecca, Amy, Aly, Kiera and Great Grandchildren Christian, Madeline, Brian, and Harper, as well as her sister Aggie and many nieces and nephews. Margaret grew up in the Bronx in a small apartment with her parents and 8 siblings and was a graduate of the Grace Institute in 1946. Her and Jim started their family in the Bronx before moving to Maywood, NJ and resided there for 35 years. Peg and Jim retired to Princeton Commons in Brick, NJ. Margaret spent some time at the Arbors in Spring Lake, and Sunrise in Wall, NJ. Early on Margaret worked for Parents Magazine in NYC. She was a distributor for the Bergen Record from her garage and worked at Sterns Department Store offices in Paramus, NJ. She also donated time at various thrift stores. Margaret will be laid to rest at the Brigadier General William C Doyle Veteran's Cemetery in Arneytown, NJ with her Navy Veteran Husband, James. To send condolences, please visit, www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jun. 28, 2020.