Margaret "Marghi" Odell



Little Silver - Margaret "Marghi" Odell departed from this life peacefully at the age of 71 on August 15, 2020, with her family at her side after courageously battling cancer. Born in Detroit, she graduated from Grosse Point High School in 1968 where she was elected to the homecoming court. Marghi went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Alma College in Alma, MI, where she was homecoming queen. After teaching in a one-room schoolhouse, she attended the University of Michigan, receiving a master's degree in guidance and counseling. Moving to New York City, she became a senior flight attendant for Transamerica Airlines where she was honored for outstanding service. Later, as a corporate flight attendant, Marghi flew the rich and famous worldwide while residing in Little Silver, NJ. Married to Thomas Billy in 1996, the couple adopted their daughter, Viktoria, from Russia. Marghi took great pride in working on her house and yard, and voluntarily helped to maintain the nature trail in town. Marghi was a generous, fun-loving woman who always put others before herself. Devoted to her family (including her brothers Jim, Tom, and Paul), she was a loving mother, a caring and thoughtful wife, and a good friend to many. She will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701. In keeping with the current state mandates regarding COVID-19, face coverings must be worn by all visitors and will not be provided by the funeral home. Guests will be directed to briefly greet the family and exit the building as soon as possible thereafter as only 25 persons are allowed in the funeral home at a time. A graveside service will be held at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ at 1 p.m.









