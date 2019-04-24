|
Margaret "Peg" Olmstead
Sea Girt - Sea Girt resident Margaret 'Peg' Olmstead died on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was 79 years old. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Ridgefield before moving to Sea Girt 25 years ago. Peg was a graduate of St. Michaels High School in Union City where she played basketball and once scored 37 points in a game. Peg was a member of the Spring Lake Women's Club and volunteered at Jersey Shore Medical Center.
She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, George 'Jay' Olmstead. She is survived by two sons John and his wife Pat, and Bill and his wife Pam; grandchildren Catherine Cipot and her husband Nick (great-grandchildren Bryce and Riley), Amanda and her husband Bashar, Meghan, Alyson, Lauren and her boyfriend JP Gardell, Zachary, Kristen and John Patrick.
Visitation will be at O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, on Friday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Mark's Church, Sea Girt, on Saturday at 9:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Peg's name to The , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.
For more info and condolences, visit www.OBrienFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 24, 2019