1/1
Margaret "Oodie" Parratt
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Oodie" Parratt

Margaret "Oodie" Parratt (nee Clayton) passed away peacefully at home on Neptune Friday, October 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She is predeceased by her mother, Margaret Clayton and sister, Katherine Clayton Bruno. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Stanley D. Parratt, son , Stephen Parratt, daughter, Amy Parratt and grandson, Shane.

No services will be held per her wishes. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge off arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
Gary Johnson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved