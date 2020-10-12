Margaret "Oodie" Parratt
Margaret "Oodie" Parratt (nee Clayton) passed away peacefully at home on Neptune Friday, October 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She is predeceased by her mother, Margaret Clayton and sister, Katherine Clayton Bruno. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Stanley D. Parratt, son , Stephen Parratt, daughter, Amy Parratt and grandson, Shane.
No services will be held per her wishes. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge off arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net