Margaret Petrasek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Petrasek

Tinton Falls - Margaret Petrasek, 94, of Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls, NJ passed away peacefully on June 3rd 2020. She was born to the late William and Mary Russin, Saddle Brook, NJ. In 1957 Margaret and husband Rudolph moved the family from North Jersey to Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Margaret worked in the family business, Leroy's Fish Market, Leonardo, preparing the finest Manhattan Clam Chowder on the Jersey Shore. People would drive from the New York metropolitan area just to take home a quart of Leroy's Famous Clam Chowder.

Thirty one years later Margaret moved to Shady Oaks, Red Bank to enjoy retirement for thirteen years before she came to Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls in 2001 for the remainder of her life.

Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband Rudolph "Rudy" Petrasek; parents William and Mary; sister Irene Russin; brother John Russin, and is survived by her sons Alan Petrasek and his wife Susan, Summerland Key, FL and Warren Petrasek, Palmer, AK; her grandchildren Adam Petrasek, Anaheim, CA and Ryan Peters, Sandpoint, ID ; nieces Ellen Massimi and her husband Wayne, Wallkill, NY; and Rosemary McCann and her husband Roy, Anderson, SC.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. For her full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved