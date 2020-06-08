Margaret Petrasek
Tinton Falls - Margaret Petrasek, 94, of Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls, NJ passed away peacefully on June 3rd 2020. She was born to the late William and Mary Russin, Saddle Brook, NJ. In 1957 Margaret and husband Rudolph moved the family from North Jersey to Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Margaret worked in the family business, Leroy's Fish Market, Leonardo, preparing the finest Manhattan Clam Chowder on the Jersey Shore. People would drive from the New York metropolitan area just to take home a quart of Leroy's Famous Clam Chowder.
Thirty one years later Margaret moved to Shady Oaks, Red Bank to enjoy retirement for thirteen years before she came to Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls in 2001 for the remainder of her life.
Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband Rudolph "Rudy" Petrasek; parents William and Mary; sister Irene Russin; brother John Russin, and is survived by her sons Alan Petrasek and his wife Susan, Summerland Key, FL and Warren Petrasek, Palmer, AK; her grandchildren Adam Petrasek, Anaheim, CA and Ryan Peters, Sandpoint, ID ; nieces Ellen Massimi and her husband Wayne, Wallkill, NY; and Rosemary McCann and her husband Roy, Anderson, SC.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. For her full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Tinton Falls - Margaret Petrasek, 94, of Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls, NJ passed away peacefully on June 3rd 2020. She was born to the late William and Mary Russin, Saddle Brook, NJ. In 1957 Margaret and husband Rudolph moved the family from North Jersey to Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Margaret worked in the family business, Leroy's Fish Market, Leonardo, preparing the finest Manhattan Clam Chowder on the Jersey Shore. People would drive from the New York metropolitan area just to take home a quart of Leroy's Famous Clam Chowder.
Thirty one years later Margaret moved to Shady Oaks, Red Bank to enjoy retirement for thirteen years before she came to Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls in 2001 for the remainder of her life.
Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband Rudolph "Rudy" Petrasek; parents William and Mary; sister Irene Russin; brother John Russin, and is survived by her sons Alan Petrasek and his wife Susan, Summerland Key, FL and Warren Petrasek, Palmer, AK; her grandchildren Adam Petrasek, Anaheim, CA and Ryan Peters, Sandpoint, ID ; nieces Ellen Massimi and her husband Wayne, Wallkill, NY; and Rosemary McCann and her husband Roy, Anderson, SC.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. For her full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.