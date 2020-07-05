Margaret R "Jo" Birtwell Manson
Pt. Pleasant - Margaret R. "Jo" Birtwell Manson (94) died at home on June 25. Margaret was blessed by an Asbury Park childhood. Her father taught her to build a boat, collect bait under the Shark River RR bridge, and catch large stripers. Jo threw a stone that bounced off the Moro Castle, watched the Hindenburg pass over head during a Trinity Episcopal Strawberry Festival, and sold/gave away ice cream to sailors on the blacked-out boardwalk during WW2. It was also there that she boldly approached Babe Ruth, asked for an autograph and took his picture with
her Brownie Camera. Jo was an APH School cheerleader, whose image was used for a national Eastman Kodak publication. She was the first girl official score keeper for the Varsity Boys' Baseball Team. Denied a school letter because she was a girl, she persisted and was awarded one more than fifty years later. However, during that year with the team, she captured the star second baseman's heart, and Hal Manson would remain her forever love.
They married in 1946 and within three years settled in Manasquan, where Hal was a teacher and football coach and they lovingly raised their family. There Jo owned the Plus One Maternity Shop and sold real estate. Jo and her husband moved to AZ in 1986. She returned to the shore area in 2016. Jo was very grateful for the blessings of her life and for assurance of eternity with Jesus Christ. She will be missed most dearly by Son-Rock and Peggy Manson: Grandchildren Kerri Manson and Scott and Katelyn Manson; Daughter-Margaret Joanne and David Cotton: Grandchildren: Allison and Paul Baker and Daniel and Jessica Cotton; Daughter- Kathe and Jerry Kiel: Grandchildren: Brian and Louise Schneider, Steven and Jessica Schneider, and Will and Sheree Schneider; Allison Kiel and Brian and Nicole Kiel. And twenty-three great grandchildren. Margaret Manson was preceded by her husband Hal (2009) and her beloved grandson, Ryan Manson (2019). Memorial Gifts may be sent to the Ryan Manson Trust, 125 Fletcher Avenue, Manasquan NJ 08736.
For a complete-amazing tribute visit: www.neary- quinnfuneralhome.com
