Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
Margaret R. Moore

Margaret R. Moore Obituary
Margaret R. Moore

Trenton - Margaret R. Moore, 83, of Trenton, formerly of Whiting, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at home. Born in Trenton, she lived in Ewing Twp. and Whiting before moving back to Trenton. Margaret was a clerk typist for Public Service & Gas in Trenton. She was a member of the Whiting First Aid Auxiliary and a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, William Edward Moore in 2006; her son, Donald; her daughter, Kathleen and her sister, Maureen Piffath. She is survived by one daughter, Colleen Moore; one son, Kenneth Moore and his wife, Julie and four grandchildren, Tracy and Melissa Moore and Madison and Isabella Rios.

Services were private under the direction of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting.

For information, directions and condolences please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
