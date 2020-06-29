Margaret Reid
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Reid

Middletown - Margaret Reid, 94, of Middletown, NJ, died on June 27, 2020. She was born in Renton, Scotland and came to America in 1951. She settled in Middletown in 1970 from Queens, NY. Margaret enjoyed travel and doing crosswords. She loved her grandchildren deeply and was well loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Surviving are her children, John Reid, Bernard and Maria Jose Reid, Margaret Anne and Edward Spaanstra, and Paul and Tami Reid; her grandchildren, John, Kathleen, Steven, Cristina, Emily, Jake, and Eddie; her 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Reid in 1979, her parents, John and Margaret Kane, and her siblings.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 am at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown.

A Funeral Liturgy will be offered following visitation at 10:00 am at Mary Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., Middletown.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved