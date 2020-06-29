Margaret Reid
Middletown - Margaret Reid, 94, of Middletown, NJ, died on June 27, 2020. She was born in Renton, Scotland and came to America in 1951. She settled in Middletown in 1970 from Queens, NY. Margaret enjoyed travel and doing crosswords. She loved her grandchildren deeply and was well loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her children, John Reid, Bernard and Maria Jose Reid, Margaret Anne and Edward Spaanstra, and Paul and Tami Reid; her grandchildren, John, Kathleen, Steven, Cristina, Emily, Jake, and Eddie; her 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Reid in 1979, her parents, John and Margaret Kane, and her siblings.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 am at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown.
A Funeral Liturgy will be offered following visitation at 10:00 am at Mary Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.