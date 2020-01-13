|
Margaret Reon Werner
Toms River -
Margaret Reon Werner of Toms River, NJ passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday January 12, 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband Michael J. Werner; her parents, Charles and Margaret Barrentine and her brother, James Barrentine.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine T. Werner and her son, Michael B Werner, his wife Dr. Marie DiDario and their children Henry, Andrew, Cecilia and Elise.
Visitation will be held at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River, NJ on Thursday, January 16 from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17 at St Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ with burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Nazareth Farm in Salem, West Virginia.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020