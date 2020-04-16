|
|
Margaret "Peg" (Cramer) Ritter
Margaret "Peg" (Cramer) Ritter, age 91 passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Centra State Hospital, Freehold. She was born in West Orange and lived most of her life in Oakhurst, but most recently resided in Howell. Peg was a member of the Asbury Elks Club which she greatly enjoyed.
She is predeceased by her parents; Edward and Lena, her loving husband Robert Ritter, and siblings Amanda, Mary, Fred, Robert and Franklin.
She is survived by two daughters; Robin Ritter- Ceriello and Rhonda Witkowski, four grandchildren; Valerie, Victor, Kyle, Robert, her loving brother and sister-in-law Winfield and Ann and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to in Peg's name.
For condolences please visit
www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020