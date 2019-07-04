|
|
Margaret S. (Kenderdine) Bearce
Toms River - Margaret S. (Kenderdine) Bearce, 82, of Toms River, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Ocean County Medical Center, Brick Township, NJ.
Born in Trenton, Margaret grew up in Bucks County, PA, then moved to Hamilton Township, NJ before retiring in Toms River, NJ.
She worked for the Hamilton Township Board of Education for over 25 years and retired in 1988. She loved bingo, especially when she won. In addition, she loved listening to country music, reading, doing crossword puzzles and word games. She was a huge baseball fan and watched the New York Mets and Yankees nightly. She and her late husband, Raymond, enjoyed spending their winters in Florida.
Margaret was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. She was the heart of the family. Mom will always be a woman of strength, courage and truly an inspiration to all of us.
Predeceased by her parents, Stanley E. and Pearl L. (Hoagland) Kenderdine; her brothers, Harold, Alvin, Louis and James Kenderdine; and her husband, Raymond O. Bearce, Sr.; she is survived by her children, Sherry Kane and her fiancé, John Sasko, Raymond Bearce, Jr. and his fiancée, JoAnne Yannello, and Dawn Bearce and her fiancé, Vini Lopez; her grandchildren, Stefanie Kane, Raymond John and Michael Ryan Bearce and their mother, Debra Bearce; her brothers, Edward and David; her sisters, Nancy "Dearie" and Elaine "Dolly"; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to by visiting In Memory Of at www.inmemoryof-memorial.org.
All services are private and under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.
www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 4, 2019