Margaret S. ("Meg") McNally
Middletown - Margaret S. McNally ("Meg"), of Middletown, passed away peacefully at her home on July 6th. She was born in Rochester, New York, graduated from Montclair State University with a degree in education, and resided in Little Silver, New Jersey, for more than 45 years, where she raised 3 daughters. Meg was a teacher at the Shrewsbury Boro School in the 1960's, and resumed teaching in the 1980's as a frequent substitute in both Shrewsbury and Little Silver. She also dedicated time to the community for many years, serving as a past president of both the Red Bank Regional Band Parents Association and of the Little Silver PTO. In retirement, Meg volunteered with the Reading Buddies program at the Red Bank Primary School, Lunch Break, and the Basic Needs Committee at The Church of the Nativity. Meg and her late husband Jim loved to travel by RV, and visited almost every state, including Alaska. They also adored Ireland, and were regular guests of the beloved McCann family in Co. Antrim. Meg cherished the beach, and was a member of the Little Monmouth Beach Club for many years.
Meg was predeceased in 2009 by her husband, James A. McNally. Margaret's memory will be cherished by her daughters, Mary Beth Ostrowski (and Mark) of Little Silver, Maureen Saks (and Dmitri) of Holmdel, and Malinda Fisher (and Derek) of Shrewsbury. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered as a kind and caring grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Erin, Anton, Cara, Kylie, Ryan, Timothey, and Sasha.
A Life Celebration/Visitation will be held 9:00 - 11:00 am Saturday, August 3, 2019 with a Memorial Mass immediately following at Church of the Nativity 180 Ridge Rd. Fair Haven, NJ 07704. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Basic Needs Committee at the Church of the Nativity.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019