Margaret "Peggy" Savino
Westfield - Margaret "Peggy" Savino, 81, of Westfield, NJ passed away on Friday April 10, 2020. Peggy was born in Corona, Queens in 1938. In October 1968 she married Vito Savino and moved to Staten Island. Peggy enjoyed cooking, baking and shopping. Her favorite passion was spoiling her four grandchildren.
Peggy is predeceased by her husband of 50 years Vito" Bill" Savino in 2019. She is survived by her two daughters: Diane Calabrese and her husband Domenic of Tinton Falls NJ, Kristine Maniscalchi and her husband Jerry of Colonia NJ. Peggy is also survived by her four grandchildren: Nicole, Allison, Jillian and Joseph.
A Memorial gathering with a service will be held at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA. 18901 would be appreciated. For online condolences, and directions please visit Peggy's memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020