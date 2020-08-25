Margaret "Nancy" Sevinsky
Margaret "Nancy" Sevinsky, 79 passed away on August 22, 2020 with her children by her side. Nancy was born on Jan 28, 1941 in Newark, NJ. Nancy attended Seton Hall University and spent the majority of her career at Church & Dwight where she ran the Consumer Relations Dept. Nancy and her husband Joel Sevinsky lived in Middlesex, NJ where they raised their family and then in 1996 retired to Forked River, NJ.
Nancy was a member of a variety of groups in the Ocean County area and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She enjoyed time with her family and friends and loved to travel with them. Nancy was a smart and determined woman and showed that strength to the very end.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Cecilia (Barlow) Dillon and her husband Joel R Sevinsky. She is survived by a son Joel and his wife Nancy Sevinsky of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Susan Sevinsky of Manalapan, NJ; and a proud loving grandparent to Emily and Anna Sevinsky and Ryan Collins.
There are no arrangements at this time and a celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in her memory to https://give.hackensackmeridianhealth.com