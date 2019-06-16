Services
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:45 AM
Whiting - Margaret "Peggy" Shaw, 85, of Whiting, passed away June 12, 2019. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Hazlet for 38 years before moving to Whiting in 2006. Margaret was a loving wife, caring mother, and devoted grandmother who always put her family first. She was also a proud member of the Senior Club in Hazlet.

She is survived by her beloved husband Joseph Shaw and her children; Robert and his wife Jean of Aberdeen, NJ, Kathleen and her husband Mark Wold of Freehold, NJ, Peggy Shaw of Union City, NJ, and Karen and Jeff Johnston of Key West, FL. Margaret is also survived by her grandchildren; Karen, Nicole, Ryan, Joseph, Emily, Christopher, and Mikaylie and her great grandchildren; Kaitlyn, and Walker.

A memorial mass will be held 10:45am on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church located on 30 Schoolhouse Rd, Manchester Township, NJ 08759. Condolences can be sent to: carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019
