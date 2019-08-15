|
|
Margaret Uhl
Toms River - Margaret "Peg" McGee Uhl, 90, of Toms River passed away on August 12, 2019. She was born and raised in Paterson; she lived in Ocean Gate for over 30 years before settling to Toms River. She was employed for many years as a school business administrator in Monmouth Regional High School and Manalapan - Englishtown Schools before retiring. She was a communicant of St. Barnabas Church for many years and a past member of the Spotswood Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Peg was a hard worker and an avid animal lover.
Mrs. Uhl is predeceased by her parents Charles and Margaret McGee, her daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Ronnie Colatrella. Surviving are her two sons Kenneth Uhl and his wife Clarissa and Howard Uhl and his wife Patti; her six grand children Kim Colatrella and her wife Tara Domanich, Chris Colatrella and his wife Jenn, Jennifer Romeo and her husband Mike, Tara Uhl, Melissa Uhl and Ashleigh Uhl; and her four great grandchildren Kyrstin Uhl, Gianna Romeo, and Brett and Josh Colatrella.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:30am at Saint Barnabas Church, 33 Woodland Rd. Bayville, NJ 08721. Interment of Margaret's cremains will be held at a later date. Please check the website for information. www.mastapeterfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations in Margaret's memory made to the Manchester Township First Aid, 29 Colonial Dr. Manchester Township, NJ 08759, the Popcorn Park Zoo, www.ahscares.org or to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 15, 2019