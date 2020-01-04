|
Margaret Valentino
Toms River -
Maragaret L. Valentino, 83, of Toms River passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. She was a manager for The Freeman Bakery Co. Belford, NJ for many years. Margaret worked her whole life and can now rest in peace. Born in Newark, she resided in Monmouth County most of her life coming to the Toms River area 15 years ago.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 52 years, Leonardo Valentino, Sr.
She is also survived by her 3 children, Lenny, Jr., & his wife Gina, Ralph Marino & his wife Gina, and Peter Marino & his wife Linda. Margaret is also survived by her grandchildren; Lenny III, Gianna, Angelina, Marguerite and Garrett and her great grandchild Adrian.
Friends May Visit on Friday, January, 10 from 2-4 & 6-8pm at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River, NJ 08755. A Funeral Liturgy will be Saturday, January 11, at 10:30am from St. Maximillian Kolbe RC Church, 130 St. Maximillian Lane Toms River, NJ 08757. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request considering a donation to the 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 or The National Autism Association, One Park Avenue, Suite 1 Portsmouth, RI 02871
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020