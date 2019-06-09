|
Margaret Valvano
Toms River - Margaret P. "Marge" Valvano, age 89, of the Lake Ridge section of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Thursday June 6, 2019. Margaret was born September 27, 1929 in Linden, NJ, and she was the only child of the late Leonard and Ann Piotrowski.
Marge was a resident of Linden, NJ prior to moving to Toms River 22 years ago. She was an executive secretary to the Chief Legal Counsel of Public Service Electric and Gas Company in Newark, NJ, retiring after over 19 years of service. Marge was a talented artist with painting and sketching in her repertoire. She was a fan of the NY Yankees and attended games at Yankee Stadium for over 65 years. Marge was a parishioner of St. Luke's Church in Toms River, NJ. Whether it was sailing upon 17 cruises, visiting all of the U.S. National Parks, or touring Italy for over one month, Marge was a passionate traveling enthusiast. She was active in the Lake Ridge Community. She was among the founding members of the community's Helping Hands Club which assisted residents in need. She was the president of the Single's Club and a member of several community clubs. In her final days, she is fondly remembered for stating with a smile, "I've done everything that I've wanted to do, and have seen everything I wanted to see."
Wife of the late, Charles S. Valvano, Jr., she is survived by her son Charles Valvano and his wife Heidi of Toms River, NJ; a grandchild, Claire Valvano; and several other relatives.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. with a eulogy being offered at 6:00 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Luke's Church, 1674 Old Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ 08755. Burial will be private at a later date in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Valvano family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019