Margaret Weaver
Margaret Weaver

Old Bridge - Margaret Weaver, 86, of Old Bridge, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. Margaret was born in South Amboy, New Jersey and resided there for 67 years. Margaret was employed as a Receptionist for Drs. Brahin & Jeremin before retiring in 2000. She loved the beach and her family.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband Marvin "Mike" in 2017 and granddaughter Chelsea. She is survived by her daughter Dawn and her husband Mark; granddaughter Courtney and great granddaughter Gabrielle.

Friends and family are invited to visit Saturday August 8, from 2:00 to 4:00, at Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
