Margaret Wilson Richards
Tinton Falls - Margaret Wilson Richards of Tinton Falls, originally Lincroft, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born in Kearny, NJ to the late John Wilson and Felicia Ballantyne Wilson.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Glenn A. Richards and her brother David Wilson.
She is survived by her daughter Marjorie Murphy of Townsend, TN, and her daughter and son-in-law Jane and Joseph Sole of Red Bank. Margaret is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher Sole and wife Tiina Magi-Sole of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Amanda Reuter and husband Richard Reuter of Lincroft, and three great-grandchildren, Kristjan and Kajsa Sole and Charlotte Reuter. Also surviving are Margaret's brother and sister-in-law, Alexander and Bridget Wilson of Little Egg Harbor, a sister-in-law, Helen Wilson, Latham, NY, and many nieces and nephews.
After raising her children and being a homemaker, Margaret worked for many years at Lincroft School as a nurse's clerk and office aide. She loved to sew and knit, and was an avid reader.
A memorial service will be held at Lincroft Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September, 14th at 10:30. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Lincroft Presbyterian Church, 270 Everett Rd,
Lincroft NJ 07738. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019