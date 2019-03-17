|
Margareta Fleming
N. Middletown - Margareta (Reta) Fleming, 83, of N. Middletown, died on March 14, 2019 at Majestic Nursing and Rehab in Red Bank. She was born in Germany to the late Jacob and Hildegard Schwartzfischer. Reta worked in the telecommunications and accounts receivable divisions at Siemens Medical Systems for over 25 years. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Atlantic Highlands and she worked at most of the local Baptist and Presbyterian Churches in the area at one time or another. Reta enjoyed knitting and gardening, she liked to travel to Virginia to visit her friends, and she liked a good Sunday service. Her greatest love was spending time with her granddaughters.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Scott Zettell; her granddaughters, Emily and Meghan; and her two brothers, Peter Schwartzfischer and Hans Schwartzfischer.
Reta was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, George Fleming; and her brother, Kurt Schwartzfischer.
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements for Margareta. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Reta's name to the 's Matawan , Team Ohana; as Reta was a proud two time breast cancer survivor. Memorial service to follow in the Spring, with more details to be announced.
