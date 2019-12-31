|
|
Margarita Castro-De Perez
Brick - Margarita Castro-De Perez, age 86, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Meridian Nursing and Rehab in Brick surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Colombia, Margarita came to the United States in 2012.
Margarita was a member of Fullness Church of God in Lakewood where her daughter, Angelica and her son-in-law, Peter LaVance are the pastors. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was always able to put a smile on everyone's face, she was very giving and loving, always looking after anyone in need.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Jaime Perez.
Surviving are her loving children, Angelica LaVance and her husband, Peter, Maria Helida Sabogal and Leonardo Perez; her siblings, Maria T. Castro, Geraldo Castro and Hector Castro; her cherished grandchildren, William Santos, M. Beronica Olivo and Jessyka LaVance; her three great-grandchildren, Ethan & Leah Olivo and Max Santos.
A Memorial Visitation will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. with a Memorial Service being held at 8:30 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. Cremation is private.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 31, 2019