Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
509 Hooper Ave
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph's Slovak Cemetery
107 East Noble Street
Nanticoke, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marge Poveromo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marge C. Poveromo


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marge C. Poveromo Obituary
Marge C Poveromo

Manchester - Marge Harcharek Poveromo passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 17, 2019 in Manchester at the age of 79. She is survived by her four children: Cindi Causey and husband Skip in Virginia, Nicole Poveromo in New Jersey, Gina Berghoff in Virgina, and Nadine Poveromo in New Jersey, a brother Robert Harcharek in Barrow Alaska, 9 loved grandchildren Chelsea Sparaco, David Berghoff, Celia Berghoff, Jonna Berghoff, Colin Berghoff, Sergio Pons, Eva Pons, Henriette Pons, Daphne Mathews, and 2 great grandchildren, Grayson and Coen Sparaco, her sister-in-law Jan Harcharek, nephews Jon Harcharek, Tom Harcharek, Quaiyaan Harcharek and Nagruk Harcharek, and her faithful four-legged companion Cooper. Marge was born in Nanticoke PA to John and Celia Harcharek. She graduated from Nesbitt Memorial Nursing Program in 1960. She worked for many years as an RN at Hackensack Medical Center and Ocean Eye Institute. She was dedicated to the group "Healing the Children" who were comprised of nurses and doctors who volunteered their time and talents performing eye surgeries on children in third world countries. She loved to travel and enjoyed becoming a Master Gardener. She was active in a bowling league, she loved playing Scrabble and drinking wine. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 20th from 3 pm to 6 pm at the Oliverie Funeral Home in Manchester New Jersey. A mass will be held at St. Joseph Church at 10 am Friday morning. Close family members will depart for burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Nanticoke Pennsylvania. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now