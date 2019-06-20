|
Marge C Poveromo
Manchester - Marge Harcharek Poveromo passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 17, 2019 in Manchester at the age of 79. She is survived by her four children: Cindi Causey and husband Skip in Virginia, Nicole Poveromo in New Jersey, Gina Berghoff in Virgina, and Nadine Poveromo in New Jersey, a brother Robert Harcharek in Barrow Alaska, 9 loved grandchildren Chelsea Sparaco, David Berghoff, Celia Berghoff, Jonna Berghoff, Colin Berghoff, Sergio Pons, Eva Pons, Henriette Pons, Daphne Mathews, and 2 great grandchildren, Grayson and Coen Sparaco, her sister-in-law Jan Harcharek, nephews Jon Harcharek, Tom Harcharek, Quaiyaan Harcharek and Nagruk Harcharek, and her faithful four-legged companion Cooper. Marge was born in Nanticoke PA to John and Celia Harcharek. She graduated from Nesbitt Memorial Nursing Program in 1960. She worked for many years as an RN at Hackensack Medical Center and Ocean Eye Institute. She was dedicated to the group "Healing the Children" who were comprised of nurses and doctors who volunteered their time and talents performing eye surgeries on children in third world countries. She loved to travel and enjoyed becoming a Master Gardener. She was active in a bowling league, she loved playing Scrabble and drinking wine. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 20th from 3 pm to 6 pm at the Oliverie Funeral Home in Manchester New Jersey. A mass will be held at St. Joseph Church at 10 am Friday morning. Close family members will depart for burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Nanticoke Pennsylvania. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 20, 2019