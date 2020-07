Margery Ann GeigesPt. Pleasant, formerly of Brielle - Margery Hill Geiges, 88 of Pt. Pleasant passed away on July 7, 2020 at her home.Born August 24, 1931 in Elizabeth, NJ. Attended Linden, Roselle and graduated from Point Pleasant Beach High School. After marrying Joseph Andrew Geiges she lived in Brielle, NJ for 45 years before moving to Point Pleasant, NJ. Mr. and Mrs. Geiges founded Brielle Florist in 1964 and operated the business with their daughter JoAnn Geiges-Wright until 2001 at which time she retired. Mrs. Geiges was predeceased by her husband Joseph Geiges, her sister Mary Lou Kelley, and her parents Margaret Ritter and Albert Hill. She is survived by her daughters JoAnn Geiges-Wright, Point Pleasant, NJ and Holly Geiges, Point Pleasant, NJ.Neary Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan was in charge of arrangements. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com